Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56, approximately 730,181 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,118,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.48.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

