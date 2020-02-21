LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Shares Down 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.89, approximately 487,673 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 804,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter.

About LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for LGF-B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGF-B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report