LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) Shares Down 0.3%

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.78 and last traded at $9.89, approximately 487,673 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 804,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average is $9.37.

LGF-B (OTCMKTS:LGF.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $998.50 million for the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

