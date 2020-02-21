Millennium Services Group (ASX:MIL) Trading Up 2.8%

Millennium Services Group Ltd (ASX:MIL) traded up 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.56 ($0.40) and last traded at A$0.56 ($0.40), 164,239 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.55 ($0.39).

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,174.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.30.

Millennium Services Group Company Profile (ASX:MIL)

Millennium Services Group Limited provides cleaning, security, and integrated services in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers incident reporting, security patrol, and concierge services; and pest control, property maintenance, and landscaping services. It provides its services to retail shopping centers, commercial properties, government buildings, education facilities, malls, tenanted office spaces, car parks, and external areas.

