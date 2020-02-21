MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKO) Shares Up 2.5%

Feb 21st, 2020

MicroSectors US Big Banks Index 2X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BNKO) shares shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $67.90 and last traded at $67.90, 1 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23.

