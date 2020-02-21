Opthea (ASX:OPT) Trading Up 2.4%

Opthea Ltd (ASX:OPT) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.53 ($2.50) and last traded at A$3.40 ($2.41), approximately 491,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.32 ($2.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33.

About Opthea (ASX:OPT)

Opthea Limited develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

