Opthea (ASX:OPT) Trading Up 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Opthea Ltd (ASX:OPT) shares were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.53 ($2.50) and last traded at A$3.40 ($2.41), approximately 491,445 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.32 ($2.35).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.33.

About Opthea (ASX:OPT)

Opthea Limited develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report