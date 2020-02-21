Bio-Gene Technology (ASX:BGT) Shares Up 9.1%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Bio-Gene Technology Ltd (ASX:BGT) shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.18 ($0.13) and last traded at A$0.18 ($0.13), 118,144 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.17 ($0.12).

The firm has a market cap of $26.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is A$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.16.

Bio-Gene Technology Company Profile (ASX:BGT)

Bio-Gene Technology Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in developing insecticides/pesticides for animal health, crop protection, public health, and consumer applications in Australia. It is involved in developing Flavocide, a beta-triketone insecticide product chemically synthesized nature-identical compound; and Qcide, a natural oil extracted from the leaves of a rare cultivar of an Australian eucalypt, the Gympie Messmate.

