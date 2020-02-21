Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), 11,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.25 ($0.88).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

In other Think Childcare news, insider Mathew Edwards 25,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd.

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

