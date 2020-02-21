Think Childcare (ASX:TNK) Trading 4.4% Higher

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Think Childcare Ltd (ASX:TNK)’s stock price traded up 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), 11,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.25 ($0.88).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

In other Think Childcare news, insider Mathew Edwards 25,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd.

Think Childcare Company Profile (ASX:TNK)

Think Childcare Limited owns, operates, and manages childcare facilities in Australia. The company operates and manages approximately 78 long day childcare facilities for children between the ages of 6 weeks and 6 years old. It also identifies and develops greenfield services as child care services; and offers consultancy services to third parties and incubator partners to identify and develop greenfield services.

Latest News

