Costa Group (ASX:CGC) Trading Up 0.3%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Costa Group Holdings Ltd (ASX:CGC) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$3.12 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.11 ($2.21), approximately 1,887,978 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.10 ($2.20).

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$3.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.86.

About Costa Group (ASX:CGC)

Costa Group Holdings Limited produces, packs, and markets fruits and vegetables to food retailers and FMCG companies in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Produce, Costa Farms & Logistics, and International. It offers mushrooms, blueberries, raspberries, tomatoes, citrus, avocados, bananas, grapes, and other fruits.

