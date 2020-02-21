United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS) Shares Down 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of United Overseas Australia Limited (ASX:UOS) were down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.80 ($0.57) and last traded at A$0.80 ($0.57), approximately 16,019 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.82 ($0.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.80.

About United Overseas Australia (ASX:UOS)

United Overseas Australia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment is involved in the holding of various investment properties.

