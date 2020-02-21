Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.11 ($0.79) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.81), 299,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.79.

About Redbubble (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

