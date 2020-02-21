Redbubble (ASX:RBL) Shares Down 1.7%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Redbubble Ltd (ASX:RBL) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$1.11 ($0.79) and last traded at A$1.15 ($0.81), 299,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$1.09 and a 200-day moving average of A$1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.75 million and a P/E ratio of -9.79.

About Redbubble (ASX:RBL)

Redbubble Limited operates as an online marketplace that facilitates the sale and purchase of art and designs on a range of products between independent creatives and consumers. The company provides an Internet based marketplace platform and associated logistics services to facilitate the sale of goods from artists to those who want to purchase goods bearing the artists' designs.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Redbubble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redbubble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report