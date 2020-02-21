Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Centuria Metropolitan REIT (ASX:CMA) rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$3.25 ($2.30) and last traded at A$3.24 ($2.30), approximately 1,114,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.22 ($2.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Centuria Metropolitan REIT’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In other news, insider Roger Dobson acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.95 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,450.00 ($23,014.18). Also, insider Peter Done acquired 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.96 ($2.10) per share, with a total value of A$29,993.25 ($21,271.81).

Centuria Metropolitan REIT Company Profile (ASX:CMA)

Centuria Property Funds Limited (CPFL) is the Responsible Entity for the ASX listed Centuria Metropolitan REIT (CMA). CMA is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. CMA owns a portfolio of 20 high quality metropolitan office assets with a portfolio value of around $1.4 billion.

