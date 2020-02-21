BOD Australia (ASX:BDA) Trading 3.7% Higher

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA)’s share price traded up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.29 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 48,536 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$0.30 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.24.

In related news, insider George Livery 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th.

BOD Australia Company Profile (ASX:BDA)

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

