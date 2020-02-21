Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Shares Down 2.5%

Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX) was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.20 ($0.14) and last traded at A$0.20 ($0.14), approximately 146,464 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The stock has a market capitalization of $76.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Genex Power (ASX:GNX)

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

