Titomic (ASX:TTT) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Titomic Ltd (ASX:TTT) dropped 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.82 ($0.58) and last traded at A$0.83 ($0.59), approximately 167,607 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.84 ($0.59).

The stock has a market cap of $103.68 million and a P/E ratio of -13.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

About Titomic (ASX:TTT)

Titomic Limited operates in the additive manufacturing sector in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of the Titomic Kinetic Fusion process, an automated additive manufacturing process that is used for the application of cold-gas dynamic spraying of titanium or titanium alloy particles onto a scaffold to produce a load bearing structure.

