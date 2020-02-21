Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU) Trading Down 1.8%

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:NEU) dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.59 ($1.84) and last traded at A$2.70 ($1.91), approximately 154,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.75 ($1.95).

The company’s 50 day moving average is A$2.78 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.28. The stock has a market cap of $281.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -391.43.

About Neuren Pharmaceuticals (ASX:NEU)

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of chronic neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders, and acute traumatic brain injury. Its lead product is trofinetide, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Rett syndrome; is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Fragile X syndrome; and conducted Phase II clinical trials for the treatment moderate to severe traumatic brain injury.

