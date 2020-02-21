Servcorp (ASX:SRV) Trading Up 1%

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$4.15 ($2.94) and last traded at A$4.05 ($2.87), approximately 30,695 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.01 ($2.84).

The company has a market cap of $392.11 million and a P/E ratio of 72.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$4.24 and a 200-day moving average price of A$4.26.

About Servcorp (ASX:SRV)

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices; and coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. Its serviced offices include furnished CBD office suites with a receptionist, meeting rooms, IT infrastructure, and support services; and virtual offices provide services, facilities, and IT to businesses.

