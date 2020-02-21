Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Shares Up 2%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$6.50 ($4.61) and last traded at A$6.50 ($4.61), 85,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.37 ($4.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $283.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.73.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Auswide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Auswide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.69%.

Auswide Bank Company Profile (ASX:ABA)

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Auswide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auswide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report