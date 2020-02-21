Auswide Bank (ASX:ABA) Shares Up 2%

Auswide Bank Ltd (ASX:ABA)’s stock price shot up 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$6.50 ($4.61) and last traded at A$6.50 ($4.61), 85,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.37 ($4.52).

The company has a market capitalization of $283.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of A$6.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$5.73.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Auswide Bank’s previous Interim dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. Auswide Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.69%.

Auswide Bank Ltd provides various personal and business banking products and services. The company accepts personal and business accounts, and term deposits; and grants home loans, car and personal loans, business loans, and overdrafts. The company also offers credit cards; self-managed superannuation fund accounts; and home and contents, landlord, car, caravan or trailer, boat, travel, trade and services, and farm insurance products, as well as insurance to protect professional office based business.

