A2B Australia (ASX:A2B) Shares Up 0.7%

A2B Australia Ltd (ASX:A2B) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$1.43 ($1.01) and last traded at A$1.42 ($1.01), 12,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.41 ($1.00).

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.64 million and a P/E ratio of 15.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A2B Australia Company Profile (ASX:A2B)

A2B Australia Limited provides personal transport solutions to corporate account customers, passengers, drivers, and taxi operators in Australia. It provides bookings, trips, and payment facilities. The company offers Cabcharge Plus, a cloud based travel management solution, as well as provides real-time electronic trip information and ATO compliant receipt access services.

