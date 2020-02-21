RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI) traded down 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.96 and last traded at $22.99, 61,183 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average session volume of 27,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.07.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,438,000 after buying an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 57.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000.

About RIVERNORTH OPPO/SH (NYSE:RMI)

