Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Trading Down 2%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Shares of Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) were down 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$1.00, approximately 114,578 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 136,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.02.

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.26 million and a PE ratio of -6.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42.

About Flowr (CVE:FLWR)

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

