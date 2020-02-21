Healius (ASX:HLS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Healius Ltd (ASX:HLS) traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$2.93 ($2.08) and last traded at A$2.92 ($2.07), 767,817 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.88 ($2.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a PE ratio of 31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$3.00.

Healius Company Profile (ASX:HLS)

Healius Limited provides various services and facilities to general practitioners, dentists, physiotherapists, specialists, and other healthcare professionals in Australia. It operates through three segments: Pathology, Medical Centres, and Imaging. The company offers diagnostic imaging services, such as X-ray, ultrasound, computerized tomography, mammography, MRI, positron emission tomography, interventional radiology, and nuclear medicine services; and medical laboratory and pathology services.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Healius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.