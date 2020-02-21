Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading Up 3.5%

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), approximately 185,573 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

About Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Position in Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $427,000 Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Steel Dynamics, Inc. Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Holdings in CSX Co.
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc
Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,775 Shares of ALLETE Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report