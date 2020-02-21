Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL) Trading Up 3.5%

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) shares were up 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.30 ($0.21), approximately 185,573 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.29 ($0.20).

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.43. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00.

About Apollo Tourism & Leisure (ASX:ATL)

Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd, a tourism leisure company, manufactures, imports, rents, sells, and distributes recreational vehicles in Australia, New Zealand, North America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers motorhomes, campervans, and caravans under the Winnebago, Adria, and Talvor brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tourism & Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.