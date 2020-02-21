Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN) Shares Up 4.3%

Cuentas Inc (OTCMKTS:CUEN)’s share price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, 600 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51.

About Cuentas (OTCMKTS:CUEN)

Cuentas Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and telecommunications mobility, and remittance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company promotes and distributes prepaid and general purpose reloadable prepaid debit cards under the NextCALA brand; and designs, develops, produces, markets, and provides HD video platforms, call processing engines, and telephony networks.

