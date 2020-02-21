APN Property Group (ASX:APD) Trading Up 1.4%

APN Property Group Ltd. (ASX:APD)’s share price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.71 ($0.50) and last traded at A$0.71 ($0.50), approximately 284,580 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.70 ($0.50).

The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.57.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from APN Property Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.18%. APN Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 63.83%.

In other APN Property Group news, insider Christopher Aylward bought 113,784 shares of APN Property Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.61 ($0.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$69,408.24 ($49,225.70).

About APN Property Group (ASX:APD)

APN Property Group Limited operates as a real estate investment fund manager in Australia and internationally. It operates through Real Estate Securities Funds, Industrial Real Estate Fund, Direct Real Estate Funds, and Investment Revenue segments. The company manages open ended properties securities funds, listed property trusts, fixed term Australian funds, and wholesale funds.

