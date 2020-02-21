Integral Diagnostics (ASX:IDX) Shares Down 2.7%

Integral Diagnostics Ltd (ASX:IDX) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$3.93 ($2.79) and last traded at A$3.95 ($2.80), approximately 1,492,769 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$4.06 ($2.88).

The company has a market capitalization of $826.82 million and a P/E ratio of 31.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.32.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Integral Diagnostics’s previous Interim dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. Integral Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia. The company provides its services through a network of 53 sites under the Lake Imaging, South Coast Radiology, and Global Diagnostics brands in Victoria, Queensland, and Western Australia, as well as through specialist Radiology Group, and Trinity MRI and Cavendish Radiology in Auckland, New Zealand.

