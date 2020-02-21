QANTM Intellectual Property (ASX:QIP) Shares Down 0.4%

QANTM Intellectual Property Ltd (ASX:QIP) shares were down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$1.30 ($0.92) and last traded at A$1.30 ($0.92), approximately 24,293 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$1.30 ($0.92).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$1.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$1.35. The firm has a market cap of $176.96 million and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. QANTM Intellectual Property’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

QANTM Intellectual Property Limited provides intellectual property services for start-up technology businesses, multinationals, public research institutions, and universities in Australia and internationally. It also offers services related to patents, designs, and trademarks, as well as DCC, a litigation service in patent and trademark protection.

