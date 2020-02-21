Lycopodium (ASX:LYL) Shares Up 0.7%

Lycopodium Limited (ASX:LYL)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$6.15 ($4.36) and last traded at A$6.14 ($4.35), 3,022 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$6.10 ($4.33).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$5.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $241.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.67.

Get Lycopodium alerts:

In other Lycopodium news, insider Rodney (Rod) Leonard 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th.

Lycopodium Limited provides engineering consultancy services in the mining, metallurgical, rail, and manufacturing industries. The company provides feasibility studies, value engineering, and project development and implementation services to junior exploration companies and multinational producers; design, engineering, and project management solutions to the manufacturing and renewable energy facilities in Australia and South East Asia; and engineering, asset management, architecture, and professional infrastructure project consultancy services to private and public clients in Australia.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Lycopodium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lycopodium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.