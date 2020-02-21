Adairs (ASX:ADH) Trading Down 2%

Adairs Ltd (ASX:ADH)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$2.35 ($1.67) and last traded at A$2.39 ($1.70), 657,885 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.44 ($1.73).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.29 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Adairs Company Profile (ASX:ADH)

Adairs Limited operates as a specialty retailer of homewares and home furnishings in Australia and New Zealand. The company's product range includes categories, such as quilt covers and coverlets, sheets, cotton flannelettes, pillowcases, quilts, pillows, mattress protectors, pillow protectors, blankets, nursery products, valances and bedwraps, bedspreads, mattress toppers, bath mats, bath robes and slippers, kids beach products and towels, cushions, throws, gifts and toys, wall arts, rugs, laundry and home care products, chairs, bedheads, storage and shelves, ottomans and bench seats, and tables, as well as pots and plants, gifts, baskets, throws, home décor and fragrance products, mirrors, lighting products, and tableware and pets products.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Adairs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adairs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.