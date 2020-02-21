Empired (ASX:EPD) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Empired Ltd (ASX:EPD)’s share price was down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as A$0.36 ($0.26) and last traded at A$0.39 ($0.27), approximately 486,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.39 ($0.28).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.38 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.57 million and a PE ratio of -4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.01.

In other news, insider Russell Baskerville 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th.

Empired Limited provides information technology solutions in Australia, New Zealand, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, such as cloud, enterprise content management, customer relationship management, data insight and business intelligence, digital and experience design, enterprise resource planning, expert guidance, identity and access management, infrastructure transformation, change management, Internet of Things, managed infrastructure, mobile solution, application, project management office, office accelerator, spatial, system integration, and unified communication services.

