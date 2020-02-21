Keel Point LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of JPM stock traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $135.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,551,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,745. The firm has a market cap of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Odeon Capital Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.