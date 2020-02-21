Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Intrust Bank NA’s 9th Largest Position

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Intrust Bank NA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $54.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,098.21. 311,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,586.57 and a 1 year high of $2,185.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,962.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,825.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 price target (up previously from $2,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

