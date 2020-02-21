Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 146 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,868 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,141.79, for a total value of $7,652,615.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,500,939.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $54.89 on Friday, reaching $2,098.21. 311,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,962.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,825.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,586.57 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

