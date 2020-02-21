Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $54.89 on Friday, hitting $2,098.21. The stock had a trading volume of 311,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,962.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,825.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,040.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

