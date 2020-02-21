Jeneq Management LP Acquires New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $14,413,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 7.5% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,294,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,440.00 price objective (up previously from $2,305.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $54.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,098.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The company has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,586.57 and a 12 month high of $2,185.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,962.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,825.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

