Wade G W & Inc. Sells 436 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wade G W & Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 536,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,171,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 40,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 134,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPM stock traded down $2.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,551,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,846,745. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $98.09 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $431.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day moving average is $125.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Odeon Capital Group upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.