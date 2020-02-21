Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,041 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded down $54.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,098.21. 311,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,042.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,962.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,825.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total value of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

