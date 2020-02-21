Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,006 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,058,685,000 after purchasing an additional 40,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,020.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target (up previously from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded down $54.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,098.21. The stock had a trading volume of 311,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,962.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1,825.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

