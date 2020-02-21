River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 147 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 24.4% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $54.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,098.21. The company had a trading volume of 311,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The firm has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a PE ratio of 90.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,586.57 and a one year high of $2,185.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,962.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,825.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

