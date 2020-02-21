Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 461 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total transaction of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $54.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,098.21. 311,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,284,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,586.57 and a 1-year high of $2,185.95. The company has a market cap of $1,042.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.97, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,962.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,825.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Amazon.com to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,319.76.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

