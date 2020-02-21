Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Trims Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 402 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 4,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $915.03, for a total transaction of $3,717,766.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,393,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801 in the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG traded down $10.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $916.89. 17,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $592.73 and a one year high of $940.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $876.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $825.87.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Further Reading: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.