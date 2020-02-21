Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 21,722 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,722 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Crocs were worth $6,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crocs by 14.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $3,045,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Crocs during the third quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in Crocs by 40.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 48,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 13,838 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Crocs stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $37.17. The stock had a trading volume of 475,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,338. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $43.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research firms have issued reports on CROX. CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Crocs from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

