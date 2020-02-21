Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires 305,515 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 617.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 355,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,515 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,230,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054,145 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,788,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,415 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,111,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,509,000 after purchasing an additional 153,333 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,635,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,484,000 after purchasing an additional 303,183 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,211,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 66,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $1,056,096.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,494.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,022 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.16. 150,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,364,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $12.52 and a 1-year high of $17.59. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.10.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

