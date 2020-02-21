Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 31,340 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 52.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,340 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $6,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth $1,744,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the 3rd quarter worth about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,499 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 9,319 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.66. 8,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,044. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.48. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $255.21.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. Waters’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total value of $1,218,875.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,794 shares of company stock valued at $2,893,456. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAT. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.13.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.