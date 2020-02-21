Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Sells 5,125 Shares of Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.12% of Sonoco Products worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,511,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,172,000 after purchasing an additional 203,903 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 536,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,082,000 after purchasing an additional 250,891 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 56.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 49,435 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 8.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,771 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harold G. Cummings III sold 532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $32,196.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,392.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,858 shares of company stock worth $112,759 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SON traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.37. 13,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,930. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.61. Sonoco Products Co has a 1-year low of $55.12 and a 1-year high of $66.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SON shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

