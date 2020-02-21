Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned about 0.11% of Skechers USA worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Skechers USA by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,776,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $370,827,000 after acquiring an additional 104,462 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 33.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,268 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,253,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,140,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 2,957.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,228,000 after buying an additional 782,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Skechers USA by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 348,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 17,878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.68.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 6,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $252,396.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock worth $2,037,911 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.84. 48,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,272,628. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average is $37.95.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

