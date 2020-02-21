Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Grows Stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 321.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 508,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $6,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Navient by 190.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth $141,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the third quarter worth $148,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Navient by 19.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Navient stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,595. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40, a current ratio of 10.38 and a quick ratio of 13.16. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $11.31 and a 12 month high of $15.67.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Navient Corp will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

