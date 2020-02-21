Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $5.34 Million Stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,860 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,368,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,428,000 after buying an additional 37,792 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,911 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 650,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after buying an additional 324,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 349.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,270 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 11,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,666,260.00. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $41,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,356 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,972. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $32.76 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Nomura boosted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Dougherty & Co boosted their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.23.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

