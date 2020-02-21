Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Stock Position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,126 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,324 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in RingCentral by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get RingCentral alerts:

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $2,014,037.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 158,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,097,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total transaction of $4,021,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,786,386.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,018 shares of company stock valued at $20,147,138 in the last ninety days. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of RingCentral from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $194.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.10.

RingCentral stock traded down $9.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.78. The stock had a trading volume of 46,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -366.95 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.11 and its 200 day moving average is $166.17. RingCentral Inc has a one year low of $98.19 and a one year high of $252.20.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. RingCentral’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Featured Article: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.