Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Buys 8,875 Shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,205 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dunkin Brands Group worth $6,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,147 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 61,210 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 165,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 62,533 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 592,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,730,000 after acquiring an additional 120,143 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,217 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,540 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

DNKN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Dunkin Brands Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin Brands Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

NASDAQ:DNKN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.20. 222,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,373. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. Dunkin Brands Group Inc has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $84.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.69.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.95 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. Dunkin Brands Group’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group Inc will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Dunkin Brands Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Dunkin Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

