Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Raises Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Comerica worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,748. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.54 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

